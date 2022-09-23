.

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Seme Area Command, said it has seized 75,000 litres of petrol, within bushes along Seme and Badagry, in Lagos.

Comptroller, Customs Area Controller, Bello Jibo, said in a statement by Mr Hussein Abdulahi, the command’s spokesman, in Seme, Lagos, that the seized containers of petrol were concealed inside sacks and jerry cans.

He added that the petrol seized had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N19.785 million.

He said: “This is in continuation of our efforts to suppress the smuggling of petroleum products within every nook and cranny of the command. The officers and men of the Seme Area Command, on a routine patrol along the bushes within Seme and Badagry, intercepted another large quantity of petroleum products packaged in sacks and jerry cans.

“The arrest was made in the early hours of today (yesterday). The seized petroleum products were estimated to be around 2,500 jerry cans of 30 litres each, equivalent to 75,000 litres. The DPV is N19,785,000 only.”

He noted that the feat was achieved due to credible intelligence received by the command, on the activities of smugglers.

Jibo warned perpetrators of these illegal activities to stay off the Seme border routes or continue to count heavy losses, as his men were determined to flush them out of the area.

