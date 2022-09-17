The Social Integrity good Network (SINET) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa to wade into the issue ‘unlawful arrests’ by Zonal Office of the Commission in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

SINET called on the president and chairman of the commission to curb excesses of ‘unlawful arrests’ in the state.

The group expressed worry over what it termed as witch-hunt of investors in Kwara State.

The Group argued that, as part of the integration policy of the federal government, it is expected of manufacturers to depend on the solid minerals available in the land for production purposes.

Meanwhile, the group has called for the replacement of Ilorin Zonal Head of the agency, ACE Michael Nzekwe.

SINET described continuous arrest of innocent investors both locals and foreigners as abuse of power and deliberate attempt to chase prospective investors from the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, the national coordinator, SINET, Oluseyi Adedoyin expressed concern over the incidence of unlawful arrest of Miners in Kwara State by the EFCC.

His words, “He doesn’t honour the licences and documents issued by the Federal Ministry of Mining and the Mining Cadastre, being the agency in- charge of authorisation of mining activities in the country.

“He doesn’t respect anybody and he is already overstepping his boundaries and perpetrating a huge sum of tribalism and religious sentiments in Kwara State.

“He spares Igbo of any offence they commit and ensure that he victimises people of other tribes. That has been his stock in trade since his assumption of office in April 2022.

“We are in support of EFCC going after Internet Fraudsters, financial crimes offenders and cybercrime thieves but we are totally against creating religious and ethnic crises in the state. Don’t let foreign investors desert our land.”

The SINET leader further stated, “Nigerians are guided by laws and not by anyone’s assumption. Let Mr. Nzekwe respect the law and stop harassing innocent souls. His conducts neither actually reflect nor portray the ethics of a patriotic Nigerian. All his acts are unwarranted, unacceptable, and totally condemnable.”

