By Prince Osuagwu

The travel industry has been hit especially hard coming out of the pandemic. This is also in addition to recent market volatility and geopolitical conflicts. Between travel restrictions, airline cancellations and big crowds, travel has felt anything but easy.

But Blockchain Company, Binance, is making things easy by organising first-ever crypto-sponsored vacation tagged ‘cryptotourism with a maiden trip to Lagos, Nigeria.

The campaign will demonstrate that crypto-backed travel is not only a reality, but a more convenient way to explore the world.

The trip is organised to show the world how efficient, secure and simple travel is in a web world – meaning that there are immeasurable possibilities when people forgo traditional currency and globetrot exclusively using crypto.

Binance has teamed up with leading travel influencers, Lauren Bullen who will be travelling to Estonia and Jack Morris, who is coming to Lagos on a global crypto-only scavenger hunt that includes giving away $50,000 in Binance Coin, known as BNB for those who want to join the movement.

Binance Global Vice President, Marketing, James Rothwell, said: “Cryptotourism makes global travel easier and more secure for everyone. It’s also an economical choice, since there are zero fees, full transaction transparency and no country-by-country exchange rate issues. “The ease of using crypto while travelling is a testament to the incredible mainstream global adoption we are starting to see,” he added

The tour began yesterday on World Tourism Day. Lauren and Jack will book travel exclusively with crypto to Estonia and Nigeria respectively, as well as all goods and services, using Binance Pay – a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology. They will also share crypto travel tips and tricks on how to make cryptotourism a reality for everyone.

The duo will each hide a Binance gift card in secret destinations, worth $25,000 in BNB to help fund cryptotourism dreams of two lucky followers. They will drop a series of clues on their tweeter handles @gypsea_lust for Lauren Bullen and @jackmorris for Jack Morris and @binance.

RELATED NEWS