By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Prophet Olarewanju Bankole, General Overseer of Christ World Gospel Ministry, has said that about 5, 000 souls are expected to receive divine turn-around at the ongoing crusade in Lagos.

Bankole, speaking on the opening day of a seven-day crusade at the church premises, located at 8/10 Bakare Street, off Idimu Police Station, Area “M” Isheri, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, said the crusade, themed: “His Glory is Here,” will be attended by world renowned ministers of God, including the Prophet Kunle Aroniyo, of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Power House Ministries, USA.

According to the General Overseer, the crusade which commenced, September 18-25, next Sunday, “We only celebrate Glory, when we celebrate problems, problems will manifest in the lives of the people.

By seeking His face, His glory will come on our people, that is what the people will see, so the Lord declared to me that my Glory is here.

“This one came prophetically motivated and we acted immediately, the Bible says that the Lord gave the word be in the company of those that publish it, and the word was communicated to my spirit and I acted immediately, delay is very risky.

”I’m believing God that at least 5,000 people will be touched by the Holy Spirit at the end of this crusade.”

Bankole had a dramatic visitation with Jesus at the age of 8, he has since then been preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ with miracles, signs and wonders following. His passion for soul winning has taken him all over the world preaching the good news of Jesus.

As a teacher, pastor, an evangelist and a prophet, he has helped several thousands of people around the world to experience the power of liberation in Christ Jesus. He is the Senior Pastor of Christ World Gospel Ministry.

