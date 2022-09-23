It was all shades of fun, intrigue and playful adventure as the Big brother Naija task powered by the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink, Captain Morgan, on the 22nd of September 2022 came to an end with Cruise crew emerging Champions, winning the grand prize of N3m for all crew members.

Captain Morgan, the world’s most desired rum, yesterday, visited the Big Brother season 7 housemates to acquaint them with the newly launched product in the form of an interactive task. This task was divided into Four phases flowing easily into each other.

The housemates were put through a series of activities including Ship painting, dressing up their Captain in Captain Morgan’s regalia, Creation of Captain Morgan-inspired cocktails, & creating a fun playlist with which they threw high-energy parties befitting of true Captains! “Cruise crew” & “Fun Crew” gave it their best but in the end, there could only be one winner.

Judged based on accuracy, creativity, Inclusion, Invention, and task completion, the winning team, Cruise Crew led by Adekunle showed how the true ways of a Captain – living life to the fullest while having as much fun as possible – can make every day and every moment better, for everyone as seen in their cruise to victory. The Fun Crew, captained by Bryan, also came with their A-game, from the Ship painting moment till the Party session, truly representing what the Brand stands for – Bringing out the fun in people; however, the Cruise crew came tops to emerge winners.

As a brand that is built on the premise and importance of having as much fun as possible in life, and celebrating everyone who embraces living with fun, Captain Morgan, through this task, was able to immerse the housemates as well as viewers of the show and well-wishers in the Champion of fun experience. It was fun, spontaneous, and it successfully brought out the creativity and inherent fun-loving nature of the captain in the housemates. With this, Captain Morgan recruited more play advocates, both from the Housemates and the viewers!

