By Fortune Eromosele

The African Action Congress, AAC, on Wednesday disowned human rights activist Omoyele Sowore as its presidential candidate.

This is even as the party alleged that Sowore was allegedly hoodwinking the public and collecting money from unsuspecting victims.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa made this known in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

Leonard further stated that since June 02, 2022, the ‘expelled’ Omoyele Sowere, allegedly commenced working with some forces within and outside the party with the aim to disarray the party, stating that, “it wouldn’t see the light of the day even as the party remains civil, responsible and law-abiding.”

According to him, “Many mistook this elevated approach of ours as being weak and wondered why we did not adopt the crude and thuggish mannerism of the perpetual lawbreaker and out-of-favour character that cyberstalk everybody in the country for cheap popularity and monetary gains.

“Fact is, his expulsion from the party with his ills is for this same reason and will do the party no good to embrace such despicable behaviour from an individual that nobody would want to relate with.

“In our resolve, therefore, to remain civil and law-abiding in the face of the onslaught from enemies of our great party, we set out first during this period to establish the genuineness of the court judgment which he claimed gave him victory which was a big lie.

“The second thing we did was to counter him and his troop legitimately in court which is still ongoing, and they are literally scampering for safety now!

“Following from above we now directed effort at ensuring that his name was removed as our great party’s presidential candidate, this we also achieved.

“Our next push is to ensure that his name is delisted as our great party’s National Chairman and transmit all our candidates that emerged from our nationwide primaries. We are not relenting on this end.

“All Leaders and State Chairmen are therefore directed to be on high alert as they can be called upon at any time. Finally, we wish to thank all party faithful(s) for their prayers and support”, Leonard added.

Attempt to reach Sowore proved abortive as calls made to his phone was not taken.

