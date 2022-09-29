Hon. Ladi Adebutu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Following the judgements of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Tuesday 27th September, 2022 which nullified the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu has called on members of the party and the general public to remain calm.

In a statement signed by Afolabi Orekoya, Director of Media Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Adebutu said there is no cause for panic.

He noted that while the party awaits the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement, its legal team will review the court verdict and necessary actions shall be communicated to the public in earnest.

The statement reads, “However, it is important to note that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier on Friday 29th July, 2022 ruled in favour of the primaries that produced Hon. Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, validating the process and delegates that participated in the primary election. The process of the primaries was in line with all provisions of the new Electoral Act as well as INEC and PDP Guidelines.

“In addition, today’s judgements were in sharp contrast to the 2019 judgement. In fact, the pronouncements did not vitiate nor disregard the PDP State Executive led by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele which conducted the primaries that led to the emergence of Hon. Adebutu and other candidates that were confirmed authentic and recognised by the Court as well as the national leadership of the Party. Therefore, our teeming supporters, Party faithful and the good people of Ogun State need not to entertain any fear.

“Meanwhile, we wish to notify our members that the scheduled campaign activities for the 2023 National Assembly elections shall commence as scheduled with a rally at the Ogun PDP State Secretariat in Abeokuta in accordance with the INEC timetable,” it said.

The statement further said, “We want to state clearly that Ogun PDP is one indivisible family which is only experiencing normal issues in formidable political parties. Although the latest court judgements are temporal, the PDP in Ogun State shall come out stronger, better and brighter.

“Our resolve to rescue Ogun State from the shackles of maladministration and poverty brought about by the ruling APC is unshakable and we are certain of victory in the 2023 elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the party to beat and it is determined to chase the inept and wicked APC out of government in the forthcoming polls,” it added.

