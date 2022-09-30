.

Soni Daniel

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Alhaji, Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, sentenced them on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to seven years imprisonment each, for the offences of conspiracy and another seven years for obtaining money by false pretences.

Before their conviction, the defendants were first arraigned on September 14, 2020, before Justice Kumaliya on two count charges for the offences of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N 15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira)

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura, Prince Lawal Shoyode Whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Program Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organization) and SAIDU MUKTAR (at large) sometime in November 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira) only from one Honourable Bukar Kachalla of Hammiza Global Resources Limited under the false pretence of executing a purported contract of supply of 3 units of Chemistry Analyzer Solar Energy Brand Model 1800 (UK Version), which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable Under Section 1 (3) of the Same Act.”

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed to present six witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits before the court and thereafter closed his case on October 27, 2020.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kumaliya found the defendants guilty on all the two counts of charges and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment each without an option of a fine for the offence of conspiracy.

The judge further sentenced them to another seven years imprisonment without an option of fine each for the offence of obtaining money by false pretence.

He ordered the convicts to jointly restitute the sum of N15,000.000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira) to their victim, in default of which they are to serve additional five years prison term.

The convicts made their way to the Correctional Centers when they falsely obtained the sum of N15 million from a petitioner, in the guise of providing solar energy for his use. They neither offered the service nor returned his money to him. Justice Kumaliya had earlier convicted and sentenced “’ Mama Boko Haram” to five years, on two-count charges of conspiracy and obtaining over N71million by false pretence. She was jailed on June 15, 2022.

