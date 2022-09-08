By Ike Uchechukwu

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has adjourned hearing in the 2023 governorship candidacy of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River to today.

The matter is between Senator John Enoh, who is challenging the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship elections and Senator Bassey Otu.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and APC.

At the hearing, yesterday, counsel to Enoh, Mr. Awa Kalu, SAN, argued that Otu be disqualified.

He argued that Otu was not properly screened and should not have participated in the primaries that produced him as candidate.

Meanwhile, counsel to Otu, Mr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said his client was properly screened and has the academic qualification to contest for the governorship position in the state.

He faulted the plaintiff from bringing a witness to testify against Otu’s academic qualification.

RELATED NEWS