Anchoring on music as a great social tool for positive change, Conscious Soul Records is a fast growing music group teamed up with prolific singer-songwriters & vocalists Jordan Bangoji, Nanya Ijeh & Kelvin OG to release a social-political rendition “Awake”.

Conscious Soul Records as a music group makes music that centers around mental health and wellness.

The group states that “A huge part of our social interactions and decisions are powered by our mental state. And something as important as Mental health shouldn’t be as trivialised as it is in Africa. Hence our interest in creating awareness around mental health.”

“Awake”, the music group’s new release is a patriotic song for Nigeria and Nigerians to foster hope and ignite the sense of accountability in the spirit of Nation building and promoting love, peace and unity.

For the clarion call melody “Awake”, Conscious Soul Records enlisted: Jordan Bangoji, a talented singer-songwriter from Southern Kaduna, a top contestant in the 2022 Nigerian Idol; Nanya Ijeh, a Nigerian Afro-soul vocalist and Music advocate and Oge Kelvin Ifeanyi, an incredible artiste, singer-songwriter.

Now available and streaming on your favorite digital music stores, listen to “Awake” by the Conscious Soul Records.

RELATED NEWS