Ayo Makun

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY, celebrates Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife ahead of her birthday.



May Yul -Edochie is a well known entrepreneur, married to Yul-Edochie a popular Nollywood actor.

She is a mother to four kids and will be celebrating her birthday on September 16.



It was earlier recalled May came into limelight after her husband welcomed his first son with his second wife Judy Austin Muoghalu.



AY took to his Instagram page to celebrate her ahead of her big day, wishing her a life full with God’s blessings, while sharing a video of a beautiful May.



He wrote, “May your birthday be filled with the peace and blessings of God’s favor upon your life today and every day. Happy birthday blessing to @mayyuledochie.”

