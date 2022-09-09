By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles forwards, Samuel Chukwueze and Peter Olayinka have both had their goals scored on Thursday for their respective teams nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.

Chukwueze helped Villareal get past Lech Poznan at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday evening in what was a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

The Nigerian International smashed a left-footed strike into the corner of the net to get Villareal leveled after their opponent opened scoring.

The 23-year-old winger then set up Alex Baena who scored the second for Villareal just before half time.

Peter Olayinka was also on the scoresheet on the night as he helped Slavia Prague secure a point away to Ahmed Musa’s Sivasspor.

The striker put his team ahead after winning the ball from Siavasspor’s half before firing a shot from a tight angle.

Chukwueze and Olayinka are up against Hasan Ali Kaldırım (İstanbul Başakşehir) and Wouter Burger (Basel) for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.

