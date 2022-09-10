FG calls for increased collaborations between China and Nigeria

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chinese community in Nigeria, on Friday, celebrated Its Mid-Autumn Festival 2022, the Chinese National Day and Nigeria Independence Day at a colourful event.

The event which was declared open by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, had dignitaries from all walks of life.

There were colorful dance, songs and drama performances by Nigerians and the Chinese.

In his remarks, Jianchun urged improvement in synergy between Nigeria and China.

He said: “At the Chinese community in Nigeria, we pursue kindness, harmony and friendliness between two the countries. We also pursue unity, which is important for the progress of the two countries.

“I am happy to be celebrating the two countries’ relationship today, this is indeed a platform for reunion for all.”

Also speaking at the event, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China, Chu Maoming urged Nigerians and the Chinese community to be committed in promoting friendly relationships between two countries.

He said maintaining friendly relationships would go a long way in boosting the nations’ business activities.

Maoming said: “We are brothers and sisters with Nigerians already, I want us to continue to promote this friendly relationship to move our countries forward.”

Dr Eric Ni, Chairman, Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, said the scholarships were given in appreciation of their outstanding performance in the study of Nigerian and Chinese cultures.

Eric Ni noted that each of the students had been given N100,000 to aid their studies of Chinese and Nigerian cultures.

He said: “Welcome to the Mid-autumn festival, as we gather with families and friends to enjoy the full moon, which means plenty, such as unity, togetherness and luck, our joy will be plenty.

“Nigeria and China celebrate their National Day on same day, on October 1st.

“We are giving another scholarship to 63 Nigerian students in Arts and Culture.This, we will continue to do in supporting the good relationship between China and Nigeria.”

Eric Ni said that as a way to continue in the Chinese corporate social responsibility initiative, a new ophanage home will be opened in Ogun state soon.

“As we do every year, we are ready to support our Nigerian communities and orphanage homes in education, sports and culture. Early this year, we gave scholarship to 80 students, we just renovated and furnished 3 primary schools in Okokomiako in Lagos state.

“We have also registered a new orphanage home called Hua Xing Tzu Chi Orphanage Home in Ogun State.The Chinese community also supported 30 low income families with food items and cash to assist their businesses, We will continue to do this for our Nigerian brothers and sisters”, he said

In her remarks, wife of the former President of Nigeria, Mrs Bola Obasanjo, while delivering the message of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said: “I bring you greetings from Chief Aremu Obasanjo, who seeks for more Nigeria and China partnership, collaboration and inclusiveness in trade and technology.”

Mrs Obasanjo later presented the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library awards to Chief Dr Eric Ni and Chief Matthew Uwaekwe for their contribution to the relationship between China and Nigeria.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Ikechukwu lkoh, called for increased collaborations between China and Nigeria, in the area of agriculture, infrastructural development, technology, health, culture and all.

Ikoh said that Nigeria had the capacity to feed the entire Africa continent if the Chinese could render some assistance in improving mechanised farming in Nigeria.

He said the Chinese would be rendering great help to Nigerian economy if they could transfer their technology, commercialise it in Nigeria and make the world a better place for all.

Brig. Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander, 81 division, Garrison assured intending tourists and investors from China of utmost security.

Sadiq said that the security agents in Nigeria were determined to ensure a secured environment for all as they continue to work tirelessly in achieving this.

Some of the beneficiaries are Esther Fashina, Ayi Mudashiru, Daniel Idowu, Esther Akinsuru, Isreal Akintobi, Yinka Akinola, Ibrahim Musa and Ngozi Mba.

Esther Fashina, who speaks both Chinese and English languages fluently, appreciated the kind gesture extended to her, urging her colleagues in Nigeria on the need to be multi-lingual.

