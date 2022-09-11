Chimamanda Lucia Umeh a 13 years old student of the Federal Government College Ijanikin Lagos, (FGCL) has released her first book in Lagos titled THE TWINS OF IHAZI

Umeh is a student of the Senior Secondary Class One of FGCL, headed by the principal Barrister Mrs Akamo

She says she is inspired by the legendary literary icon ADICHIE, from who she had drawn the inspiration to embark on her first literary voyage

According to Umeh, The Twins of Ihazi is her first book, and she hopes to build on this initiative, untill she attains God’s desired heights in her pursuits.

“I am the first child in a family of five, and I must say that I began to grow interest for literary works even from my nursery school.

“I remember that even as a nursery school pupil , I would recite my nursery rhymes from home till I get to school and even create my own lines different from what I was tsught .

“My mother will often laugh at my remix of popular poetry but the truth is that I love literature including all its genres and I thank God for helping me realise my first work” she said

On her admiration for Adichie she said:

“First , my mother named me after the respected Chimamanda Adichie and she made this known to me while I was in primary school because she had noticed my love for poetry, and anything drama

“As a child, I had not seen Adichie’s photo before, but when I finished my primary education and got into junior secondary, I came in contact with one of her novels, “We should all be feminists” in my mum’s library

“I read the book and I felt happy that I did, but my mum didn’t know that I read the book until I mentioned some lines in the book to her amazement ” she said

According to Umeh, she had also watched Adichie deliver speeches on television, exemplifying bravery, adding that she also hopes to .make a big footprint like her idol.

“Well, we all have people who motivate us one way or the other , and I can proudly say that I am motivated and inspired by Adichie and i desire to meet this my idol someday,” she said

