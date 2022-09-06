.

-Urges Public Office Holders to Emulate Him

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Samaru Community Development Progressive Forum(SCDPF), Zaria, Kaduna State has commended the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari for the responsibility and maturity he has brought to the office since he assumed duty.

The Forum also acknowledged the manner the former Nigerian academic and diplomat handled affairs of the office without any controversy.

“What Nigerians demand from political leaders are good governance and political will to implement campaign promises for growth and development of the country,” the forum said.

The forum in a statement signed by the Chairman; Arc. Muhammad Bala Zaria and Secretary, Mallam Mustapha Faisal said it resolved to single out the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as a former member of the community, who has not only proved to be a worthy ambassador but has adequately represented the Samaru community well.

“We are urging all political leaders, especially Alumni members of various institutions holding public offices to emulate the former Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria lecturer.”

“From information gathered by our research unit, lots of Federal Government programmes seen with the Samaru and Zaria communities as well the northern states had a touch of Gambari’s influence,” they stated.

They noticed the past and present contribution to supporting the community in terms of educational growth for children of the community, which according to the forum has helped to contain social evils.

The forum, however, advised Prof. Gambari to shun selfish detractors and remain focused on the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

