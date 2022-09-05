.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

About four persons, including the Chief Imam of Gima, were reportedly killed with several others sustaining injuries when members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Ngulde Community of Askira -Uba local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists, according to an investigation, were only confined in Tuga, a riverine community, but now deserted, and took the advantage of having access to Ngulde, as the roads linking Tuga Garambal, Garkida and some parts of Adamawa, Hawul or Askira-Uba communities remained inaccessible due to flooding and heavy waves.

The terrorists also looted livestock and food items without confrontation, after setting ablaze two vehicles, as Ngulde is a remote agrarian community situated in some parts of Sambisa forest.

A councillor representing Ngulde ward, Bilyaminu Umar, confirmed the incident on his Facebook page yesterday.

“The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, September 2, 2022, after fajr prayers, claimed four (4) lives and left many with casualties, while properties and Businesses worth Millions of naira were also destroyed and carted away by the insurgents.

“Unfortunately, without proper satisfaction, they now went straight to some worshippers who had finished their Fajir prayers at the Mosque and opened fire, which led to the killing of three persons at the spot including the Chief Imam of Gima unit. Another victim who was among those who sustained various degrees of injuries died on the way to Garkida general hospital.

