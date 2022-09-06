By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have started their UEFA Champions League campaign on a losing note as Dinamo Zagreb held on to a slim 1-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel fielded new signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the starting line-up but the Gabonese and his teammates could not do enough to see the Blues avert defeat at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb struck in the 13th minute against the run of play that put Mislav Orsic through on goal, lobbying the ball past Kepa Arizaballaga.

Chelsea had more possession and chances in the game with Sterling, Havertz, James coming close to scoring on different occasions.

Aubameyang also had his goal in the 49th minute ruled out for offside after Chilwell who gave the assist was flagged to be offside.

This will be Chelsea’s third consecutive away defeat for the first time under Thomas Tuchel, having last done so in December 2020 under Frank Lampard.

Dinamo Zagreb now lead the standings in Group E with three points with AC Milan to square up against RB Salzburg in a later fixture on Tuesday night.

In the other early kick-off, Borrusia Dortmund trashed Copenhagen by 3-0 courtesy of goals from Marcos Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham.

