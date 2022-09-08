.

British royal residence Clarence House has confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III following the death of Elizabeth II.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Liz Truss had used the title in remarks outside 10 Downing Street: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Britain’s former prime minister Boris Johnson as much as confirmed that when he said the Queen had “modernised the constitutional monarchy” and “produced an heir to the throne who will amply do justice to her legacy.”

“Though our voices may still be choked with sadness, we can say with

confidence the words not heard in this country for more than seven decades: God save the King.”

