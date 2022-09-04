Dr Oluwole Daini, National Programme Coordinator, Teens and Nubile Club (Teenub), an NGO, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to channel its grievances to the National Assembly.

He said that seeking legislative solutions on the union’s demands was the best way to handle the recurring ASUU – government face-off and its incessant strikes.

He, therefore, called on the union to take its demands to the National Assembly, in order to establish a legal support through budgetary allocations to meet its needs.

Daini made the call in an interview with a Correspondent of the Newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The Teenub coordinator also frowned at ASUU’s prolonged strike, adding, ”the union was using a wrong strategy to press home its right demands.

”There are no appropriate laws to back up ASUU’s demands. Legislative support would forestall future deprivations by government.

“If they feel genuinely that there are needs the Federal Government must meet for the tertiary institutions, they should channel it to the National Assembly.”

“Why fighting the executive to the point of closing down all the Nigerian Universities without actively involving the legislature.”

Daini said that shutting down the universities was ”extremely primitive,” hence, ASUU has disappointed the Nigerian youths.

He said that ASUU was contributing to the problems of the country by prolonging the strike, alleging that the strike had driven many youth into crimes.

Daini regretted, ”most Nigerian youths have now become disillusioned about the country and what it can offer them following the strike.”

