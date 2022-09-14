By Adegboyega Adeleye

Noah Okafor’s 86th minute strike forced Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the Blues.

Raheem Sterling put the hosts ahead with a fantastic strike in the 58th minute and the Blues dominated possession all through the game.

Chelsea lost the ball deep in their opponents half after Thiago Silva’s slip as RB Salzburg played some one-touch football to slide in a low cross with Noah Okafor getting there ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta to flick the low finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raheem Sterling fine run found Armando Broja who squared a pass from the right that almost found Ziyech but Salzburg Goalkeeper Kohn made a fantastic save.

The Blues pushed for a winner in the final minutes but couldn’t get it as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea now has only 1 point from their first two Champions League games.

Following AC Milan’s earlier 3-1 win over Zagreb, Chelsea sit bottom of Group E after two games with the Serie A champions up next at Stamford Bridge on 5 October.

