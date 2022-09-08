By Shina Abubakar

A new queen, Amina Anako, on Tuesday night, arrived at the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and was ushered into her new home after brief rites at the palace premises.

A video shared on the Facebook page of the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, showed that the new queen was ushered into the inner chamber around 10 pm, where her husband and a few guests were waiting for her.

The video also showed relatives of the new queen from Ilorin were also present at the brief ceremony.

During the ceremony, Anako’s relations from Ebiraland in Kogi State and Ilorin in Kwara State were also present and they took turns to greet Ooni.

The monarch was first married to queen Zainab Otti, which lasted only 17 months before he married Queen Naomi who produced a son, Tadenikawo before it crashed.

He also had a daughter from Adebukola Bombata before he ascended the throne.

Efforts by several Yoruba monarchs to mediate between the monarch and queen Naomi proved abortive before Ooni eventually marries again.

An effort to reach his spokesperson, Moses Olafare proved abortive as he did not pick up calls put through his phone.

RELATED NEWS