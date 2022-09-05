One of Nigerians in the diaspora doing exploit and making Nigeria proud is Detective Kamor Balogun, A man of service with unblemished record and has been with Canada’s third largest municipal Police for approximately 20 years.

Detective Kamor Balogun was born in Abeokuta in Ogun State about 4 decades ago and immigrated to Canada. He began his career responding to emergency calls and has served in a variety of assignments throughout his career including front line policing, specialized investigations and Training of new and active members.

A golden fish doesn’t have a hidden place no wonder his dedication, commitment and resilient was noticed by top hierarchy of Canadian Police Personal and was promoted to Detective in October of 2021. Kamor is currently assigned to the Professional Standards investigating conducts of its sworn officers.

