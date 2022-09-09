By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian women football champions, Bayelsa Queens, have been drawn alongside champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the group stage of the 2022 CAF Champions League.

The draws for the group stage of this year’s tournament, which is in its second edition, were made at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Also in the group are Wadi Degla from Egyptian, the 12-time winners of the Egyptian Women’s Premier League, and a team from the Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC) qualifier.

In the other group, ASFAR club from Morocco, Simba Queens SC from Tanzania, Green Buffaloes from Zambia and Determine Girls from Liberia are all drawn in Group A.

The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 30th October – 13th November 2022.

The four-time NWFL Champions won the WAFU Zone B qualifying tournament.

