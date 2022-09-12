By Efosa Taiwo

Remo Stars have held AS FAR to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

It was Remo Stars maiden appearance on the continent, and the result means they will proceed into the second leg at home in Ikenne standing a good chance of qualification for the next preliminary round.

ASFAR took the lead in the 27th minute after a edgy start from both sides.

Coach Ogunmodede’s side weren’t deterred by the goal and kept up with their attacking style of play.

Goalkeeper, Bankole Kayode was in spectacular form on the night to ensure that their host didn’t increase their lead while they sought to restore parity on the offensive.

The much-needed equalizer for the Sky Blue Stars ultimately came in the 49th minute when Adams Olamilekan headed home from a corner kick to etch his name in history as the first ever player to score a continental goal for Remo Stars.

The host tried to get back into the game but Remo Stars would ensure that they leave Rabat untainted going into the second leg slated for Sunday, 18th September.

Kwara United who are the other representative in the CAF Confederation Cup for Nigeria earlier on Sunday defeated their host at home in Lagos by 3-0.

