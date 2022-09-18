Efosa Taiwo

Three of Nigeria’s representatives on the continent have advanced to the next round.

In the CAF Champions League, Plateau United and Rivers United who are Nigeria’s duo representatives, on two legs, edged out their opponents to book a spot in the second round of the competition.

Plateau United who battled to a 2-2 draw away at Gabon last weekend, pipped their visitor, ASO Stade Mandji 1-0 to win 3-2 on aggregate and make it to the second round.

They will face Esperance of Tunisia in the next round.

Rivers United traveled to Liberia to face their opponent, Watanga FC whom they trashed last week in Port-Harcourt 3-0.

They lost on the day to a solitary goal from Logan who converted from the spot to put Watanga FC in front and rekindled hope of qualification.

However, Rivers United held their own as they ensured that the result stayed that way to see them sail safely into the next round.

They, however, have their work cut out in the next round as they would have to battle it out with defending champions, Wydad Casablanca for the sole qualification ticket in the tie to the group stage.

In the CAF Confederations Cup, Kwara United fought to a barren draw away at Senegal against AS Douanes.

Despite hiccups before the game as the visitors were seen sprinkling blood on the players of Kwara United upon arriving at the stadium — an incident that caused uproar between both teams — the Afonja Warriors brought their “war mentality” to the pitch protecting at all costs their three-goal lead from the first leg.

The Kwara-based side will now face RSB Berkane of Morocco in the next round.

Nigeria’s other representative, Remo Stars succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to crash out in their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederations Cup.

In the first leg, they had fought to a 1-1 draw which they hoped coming back home will give them advantage over their North African opponent.

But a lone goal from ASFAR in the 56th minute went unreplied despite efforts from Remo Stars to draw level.

