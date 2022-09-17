Despite securing an away draw in the first leg last weekend, the head coach of Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Champions League Plateau United Fidelis Ilechukwu believes the game is still 50-50 for both teams.

The Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up played out a 2-2 draw against Stande Manji in Franceville, Gabon last weekend.

They are to host the same opponent in the second leg this weekend at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja and the team has been preparing for the tie.

“Since we returned we have been talking to ourselves because it’s an important game for me as a coach.

“I don’t want to write off our opponent because we picked a draw last week at their backyard, this is football and both sides have a fifty-fifty chance of qualifying”, he told the club media.

The winner over the two legs will face former champions Esperance of Tunisia in the next round of the qualifier.

