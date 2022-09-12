CAF

By Efosa Taiwo

Rivers United have kicked off their campaign on the continent in spectacular fashion as they trashed their opponent, Watanga FC from Liberia 3-0 in the first leg of CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

The match, which took place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday, saw all three goals scored in the first half of the game.

Read Also: I’m devastated by Chelsea sack, Tuchel breaks silence

It took only eight minutes for Kenechukwu Agu to fire Rivers United into the lead and set the fans in the stadium cheering on the team for more goals.

Then 10 minutes later, Rivers United after persisting asking questions of their opponent, broke through as Ebure Dudu from 20 yards fired in a shot to increase the lead for the Port-Harcourt based side.

They continued to press as they dominated their opponent and came close to making it three on multiple occasions.

Then just in the nick of halftime, Paul Acquah who got an assist for the second goal, grabbed a third goal for his side to cap up a domineering first half display from the Rivers boys.

The second half also produced flashes of brilliance as the opponents tried to get back to the game and Rivers United catching on them on the break to increase their lead, but the game will end at 3-0 to give Rivers United an upper hand going into the second leg.

The second leg is billed to take place next weekend with Rivers United expected to make a trip to Liberia to defend their three-goal advantage.

Rivers United and Plateau United are the two representatives from Nigeria at this year’s CAF Champions League. Plateau United got a 2-2 draw away from home in the first leg of the preliminary round against AS Stade Mandji.

RELATED NEWS