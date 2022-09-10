By Efosa Taiwo

Plateau United have kicked off their CAF Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Gabonese side, AS Stade Mandji.

The Peace Boys took the lead twice both were pegged back by their opponent to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The draw means that Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu side maintained their unbeaten record on the continent in matches they scored the opener.

The second leg of the encounter is billed for Sunday, 18th December at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The winner in two legs will face Tunisian side, Esperance du Tunis in the second preliminary round for a spot in the group stage.

