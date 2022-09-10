By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ahead of Sunday match between Kwara United FC and AS Douanes of Niger Republic in Lagos,Kwara Central Senatorial District candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC)Mallam Saliu Mustapha has promised dollar reward for the players and the team management in order to encourage them to victory.

The Former National Chairmanship aspirant of APC and philanthropist, said this in a statement made available to journalists in ilorin on Saturday.

According to Mallam Saliu Mustapha in the statement,

“As a result of their outstanding performances so far, I am pleased to announce a financial reward for the team ahead of their first round match against AS Douanes of Niger Republic on Sunday in Lagos.

“I am pledging $500 for each goal scored by the team against the Nigeriens, and there is an additional $10,000 on the table for the 26-member team if they advance through the group stage, as well as a more generous cash prize if they win the tournament.”

He also said,”In addition, I have directed my team to make adequate transportation arrangements, in collaboration with the Kwara United Supporters’ Club, for those who may be willing but unable to attend the match live in Lagos. Regular tickets will also be made available for free to the contingents.”

“This is my modest way of supporting Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s vision of always elevating Kwara through sports and other endeavours.

” It is my expectation that this financial reward will motivate the Kwara United FC team to achieve greatness, which has been their hallmark for many years, and to represent Kwara and Nigeria in the continental competition.

He recalled that,” at the request of Kwara United FC management, I sponsored a ‘open gate’ for supporters and football enthusiasts in Kwara state to watch for free the team’s final home game against Mountain of Fire FC in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Expectedly, our beloved Harmony Warriors victoriously defeated their opponents 3-0 to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and represent Nigeria.”

He therefore urged all soccer-loving Nigerians in Lagos and its environs to come to the Mobolaji Johnson stadium in Onikan this Sunday (September 11 at 9 a.m.) to cheer on our team and make the second leg in Niamey on September 18th a formality.

“Let’s bring the cup home! Get it done, Harmony warriors!”Saliu

Mustapha enthused.

