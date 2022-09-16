…two policemen are presently receiving treatment – Ebonyi PPRO

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command Friday said it has arrested some hoodlums who set ablaze the Patrol Van belonging to Ezza North Divisional Headquarters of the State

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, added that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“In the morning hours of Thursday, 15/09/2022, a Police patrol team attached to Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, was ambushed while on patrol by a gang of hoodlums who shot sporadically at them.”

He said, the Policemen on Patrol responded swiftly as “no life was lost on the side of the police team. However two Policemen who sustained injuries as a result of the attack, are responding to treatment in the hospital.”

According to him: “It is pertinent to state that this is the first and only Press Statement emanating from Ebonyi State Police Command touching that callous attack. The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba, therefore became miffed when his attention was drawn to the fake news published by one Oko Nweke of HURIDE, Ebonyi State chapter claiming that two Policemen were killed during the encounter. More disturbing was even Oko Okeke’s report that I, the PPRO for Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident.

“I hereby debunk as lies, the claim that two Policemen were killed. Also, I never confirmed any such fallacious report to Oko Nweke of HURIDEs and others that replicated such falsehood.

“Furthermore, none of our weapons was carted away by the hoodlums. Meanwhile, the tactical teams of the Command have penetrated the area and have arrested a number of suspects who are helping out in investigation. The outcome of the investigation will be captured in later updates.

“Let us practise investigative journalism by always verifying stories before publication, please.”

