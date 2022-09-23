By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has faulted Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State’s explanation on how an Army Major was killed, and two Captains hospitalised over explosive device attack, describing the explanation as after-thought, following public outrage over the military onslaught in the area.

IPoB also condemned the alleged burning of Eke Ututu market in Orsuihiteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State; Lilu Market, and Orsumoghu, in Anambra State, describing it as sacrilege against some of the oldest markets in Igboland and wickedness against local women who trade there.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled ‘Market Destroyed, Lives Ruined’, the group said “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by great indefatigable, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemn the recent attacks on Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State and on old Eke Ututu market, located at Orsuihiteukwa in Orlu, in Imo State, Lilu, and Orsumohu in Anambra State by the Nigeria Army deployed by the Senator Hope.

“What business does Nigerian Army have with markets in Imo State that they have continued to burn them down? If the Nigerian Army claimed soldiers are after criminals, do these criminals own stalls at these markets? Do these criminals stay in those markets that warranted the soldiers to attack and burn down markets that have existed long before their mothers and fathers were born?

“When did burning down houses, markets and business places become part of the modus operandi of the Nigerian Army? And we ask how many houses and markets have they burnt in the terrorist and Boko Haram infested Northern Nigeria?”

“This wickedness against poor women many of whom are widows fending for their families will surely call down the anger of ancestors and that of Chukwu Okike Abiama, on both the perpetrators and those that sent them to destroy the only source of livelihood of our aged mothers, grandmothers and widows.

“We demand that Imo State government must go and rebuild markets they destroyed through the Army. Those markets are life line of people of Biafra during the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafra. If Imo State government failed to rebuild the market and compensate those their goods were destroyed, they would be visited by the ancestors and gods of that market would avenge for the communities and people who owns the markets and shops. For those who supported the destruction of the markets in the name of working for the government, their woes are not far.

“We know their anger, they are after Eke Ututu market because it played a very vital role during the Biafran genocide, and that is the Fulani slaves in Imo State have been told to obliterate the market.

“While we condemn totally and unequivocally the barbaric and cowardly attack against Eke Ututu market, which we also see as an abominable act, we asked the government officials in Imo State who were part of the planned attack on the market, if they are not aware of how and why our ancestors came together and constituted markets in our land which they are today destroying?

“We want to promise all those who have hand in the destruction of the market that they are going to get their reward shortly from IPoB, the ancestors, gods of the land, and the spirits that packaged in those markets, they will never go scot free, for their sacrilegious behaviour in those markets, because Eke Ututu market is one of the oldest markets in Igboland, which our ancestors established and must not be desecrated and vandalised.”

