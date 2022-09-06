By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS the menace of buildings collapsing continue to kill Nigerians, the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, has called on Nigerians and organisations not to hire services of quacks.

Expressing concern over recent building collapse in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country, the Chairman, NSE, Bwari Branch, Engr Halimat Adediran, FNSE, FNIMechE, made the call during the ‘Induction Ceremony of New Members, Awards and Dinner Night’ as part of activities to mark the 2022 Engineering Week, organised by the NSE, Bwari branch, held in Abuja.

Adediran said it is now imperative to critically look into the issue as it has become a national issue that both Government and NSE should take decisive action to stem the tide if not quacks may overtake the construction industry and run Nigeria’s development into trouble, and that the world is watching what is happening in the country.

Also stakeholders counselled that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to bring on board engineers that would drive technology and innovation in order to grow food and feed the over 200 million mouths on daily basis.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, partnered NSE for engineering and technological advancement in food and nutrition security to boost farmers’ capacity and productivity following daunting challenges to beef up food production, availability affordability, and profitability.

However, Adediran speaking about the importance of inducting new and vibrant members, said the Branch is making engineering solutions available for value addition to the engineering profession in Nigeria, and expressed optimism that the newly inducted members will bring great value to the engineering profession and contribute to national development.

She also made it known that the NSE Bwari branch had completed and donated a block of three classrooms with furniture to L.E.A Primary School in Dutse-Sagwari community of Bwari Area Council as part of their giving back to the society.

Meanwhile, President and Founder, Human Capital Africa, Dr Obiagheli Ezekwesili, in a keynote address titled ‘Engineers in Politics’ lamented that Africa currently suffers famine of public leadership, which the political system has been hijacked by persons who are bereft of patriotic and nationalistic passion for nation building, because they lack pedigree to drive the growth necessary for progress.

Ezekwesili stressed the need for political literacy and quality of political actors for the desired advancement to be attained, and called on engineers in the country to take the lead in the political spectrum, engage in politics of projecting interest of the people with an engineering mindset.

She also pointed that now is is the appointed time to upgrade political literacy of Nigerians with clear ideology.

She said: “We need to educate the people, make them know that the power of the electorate is more powerful than those elected.”

She urged engineers not to be isolated in the political spectrum.

She noted that if engineers as designers, should design politics, design systems, it would bring the best requisite character and competence which will in turn bring about exponential rate of improvement.

In his welcome address, President, NSE, Engineer Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, who was represented by the Vice President, NSE, Engr Chinasaokwu Okolie, commended the Bwari Branch for the laudable strides it has achieved under the leadership of its Chairman, Engr. Halimat Adediran.

Gidari-Wudil also tasked other branches to engage in projects that will have direct impact and value on the host community.

