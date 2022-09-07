HEAD, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, Prince Olarenwaju Ajasa, has consoled the families of victims of the collapsed building on Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Lekki,

Ajasa, in a condolence message, said: “It is with utmost regret that we, at the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, express our deepest sympathy with the families. This unfortunate incident is one too many, and the attendant loss of lives and valuables is quite avoidable.

“We commend the prompt and diligent emergency rescue services provided by emergency first responders. We note in particular and appreciate the concerted efforts of LASEMA, The Nigeria Police, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS, NEMA, Nigerian Red Cross and on-site paramedics. “With a mutual view to eliminating a recurrence of building collapse in Lagos State, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office will continue to partner with Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and all the relevant statutory agencies, saddled with the onerous duties of physical planning and regulation of building/property development in Lagos State.”

RELATED NEWS