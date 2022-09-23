.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Ovie of Agbon, HRM Michael Omeru, Ogurimerime, Ukori 1 has been named as one of those to be conferred with the 2022 National Honour Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs signed by the Minister, Senator George Kume, sighted by our Correspondent.

The Minister in the letter, which read in parts, said: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger).

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, 11th October 2022 at 9:00 am”.

According to the letter, all Award Recipients are required to forward a one-page citation and current passport photograph to the Ministry before the scheduled date of the ceremony.

