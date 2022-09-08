President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, in Lagos urged Nigerians to believe in the capability of the Nigerian Armed Forces to safeguard and bring long-lasting peace and stability to the country.

Declaring open the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would continue to sustain their operational tempo to contain the security challenges in the country.

He said the security agencies would continue to ensure that all appropriate measures were in place for the safety of Nigerians.

The President also re-emphasised the importance of synergy between the armed forces, other security agencies and the general population for peace and security.

President Buhari, who also commissioned the newly constructed Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for investing in sports development.

‘‘Over the years, sports have remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops, instilling discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the military. I am sure that these Games will create the forum for the Nigerian Navy to achieve these objectives and more.

