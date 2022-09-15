The British High Commission held a Service of Commemoration in honour of departed Queen Elizabeth II in Lagos on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Sept. 8 at her Scottish estate, at Balmoral where she had spent much of the summer. She was aged 96. She spent 70 of those years on the throne.

Wednesday’s Service of Commemoration was held at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

He said the departed queen showed professionalism and dedication during her reign.

“All through her days on the throne, she showed professionalism and dedication that she became renowned for in public service.

“Her Majesty talked about politics and ensured stability of government as she was at the centre of British life.

“She met 15 prime ministers and visited all Commonwealth countries with the exception of four and also travelled to 117 countries, including Nigeria, which she visited twice on behalf of the UK.

“She will be greatly missed as she has left a void that would be difficult to fill over time,’’ the envoy said.

Llewellyn-Jones said also that the queen touched many lives.

“There has been no formal record that has been made on the private meetings that she had with leaders.

“Bearing in mind that she lacked the explicit power and voice that world leaders tend to have, she led with deepest and softest of touches thereby touching lives of many across the world,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ven. Segun Ladeinde of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), presided over the Service as Songs and prayers were rendered in memory of the late queen.

Dignitaries at the event included Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council, and Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Prelate, House on the Rock Churches, among others. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS