…Says he has accepted the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said on Thursday that he will not appeal the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with regard to next year’s Yobe North Senatorial district election.

In a statement he personally. signed on Wednesday, Lawan said that he had accepted the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

Justice Fadima Aminu at a Damaturu Federal High Court on Wednesday had sacked the President of the Senate, ordering the All Progressives Congress, APC to forward the name of Bashir Sheriff Machina to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the authentic winner of the primary, which was held on the 28/05/2022.

Lawan’s statement titled, “Yobe North: I accept the court judgement, he said, ” “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy”, read, “Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved committment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

