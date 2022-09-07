By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Bamgbose-Martins is replacing Dr. Idris Salako, who tendered his resignation letter last Monday, barely 24 hours after a seven-storey building collapsed on Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, area of the state, leaving six persons dead.

Until this appointment, Bamgbose-Martins was the Commissioner for Special Duties.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this on Wednesday at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Omotoso, “This is to inform the general public that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“He is replacing Dr. Idris Salako who resigned his appointment recently.

“The appointed commissioner is coming with a wealth of experience as a former Commissioner of Special Duties, a technocrat you can rely on.”

