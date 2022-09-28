.

…As DPO, others on the danger list

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

UNKNOWN gunmen, last night attacked Igangan Police station in Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State, killing Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, and a suspect who was in detention.

A top senior police officer, who confided in Vanguard, said the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, an Inspector and some suspects were on a danger list as a result of gunshot wounds.

When contacted this morning, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, a Superintendent of Police, SP, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident and said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP, is on his way to the place. We are already in Oke Ogun as we speak. I will get back to you when we get there.”

Details later…

RELATED NEWS