An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans and his accomplice, Victor Aduba to 21 years imprisonment to life imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman Slyvanus Ahamonou and collecting N$420,000 as ransom from his family.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi handed out the sentence to the trio on Friday after convicting them on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

The victim is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In convicting the trio, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

In reaching his verdict on Evans, the judge held that he observed the demeanour of the witness, stating that in some of the confessional videos played in court, Evans had mentioned some of the other defendants and the roles they played in the crime.

“He was seen freely laughing and willingly answered questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkempt. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper,” Justice Oshodi said.

“He showed no remorse in the dock and tried to lie his way out of the crimes despite the video evidence.”

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The Lagos State government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu, on February 14, 2017.

The state had claimed that the convicts committed the alleged offence between February 14 and April 12, 2017.

The prosecution had further told the court that the incident took place at about 7:45 pm, along Obokun Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

RELATED NEWS