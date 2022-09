.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

No fewer than 72 police officers and men have been indicted by the Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violations committed by the disbanded Special Armed Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force.

At the same time, the Panel has recommended the payment of N438.88 million to the victims of police brutality.

This is contained in the final report of the panel submitted to the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja today.

…Details later.

RELATED NEWS