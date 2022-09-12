.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Brazilian returnee and father of two, Okolie Nwabueze, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja for importing 92 wraps of cocaine, which he ingested and eventually excreted after days under observation in the agency’s facility.

The 53-year-old alleged trafficker, was arrested on September 2, 2022, upon his arrival on Qatar Airline flight enroute Brazil-Doha-Abuja.

According to a statement by spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, “Nwabueze claimed he left Nigeria to Mozambique in 2004 and finally relocated to Brazil in 2017, where he obtained a residence permit before deciding to import the illicit substance for a $4,000 fee.”

