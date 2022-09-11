By Ayo Onikoyi

Bola Udom Plsalmist Group led by prolific gospel minister Bola Udom has performed their melodious African-themed songs with compositions set off with traditional instruments such as the talking drum, omele, shekere, agogo and a host of other instruments across the world.

Herself and her 32 group members have always spiced up their performances, delivering one-of -a-kind sessions at various concerts, church programs, African tradition events and more. The group recently concluded their African Tour delivering their music to Yoruba descendants in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic. And recently, they signed a multi million naira project with Sony Africa to further spread African music across the whole world.

Speaking about her group and their works, Udom said, “My group and I, having shown our work in heralding the beauty of African Music has contributed to African music in training, coaching and displaying our culture through music in and outside the African continent.We have also been involved in recording successful projects of notable artists such as Kingsley Ike (Wamilele), Folake Umosen (Ko So ba bi re), Kenny saint Brown (Best) (Totality) and a host of others.”

The group is currently working on a new project titled “Glory of Africa” and with experience carved out of performances in Kenya, Ghana, Togo and some cities in the US such as Maryland, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC and Denver, they are sure to thrill with their culturally unique style of their music genre.

The group won the 2006 Gospel Music Award for the Best Performance in Yoruba category. They have also been involved in the production of some Nollywood movies’ soundtracks and commercial radio jingles in Nigeria and across Africa.

