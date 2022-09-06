By Gabriel Olawale

National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke has warned the church in Nigeria not to deviate from the mandate and task before them, saying that losing focus may end in disaster.

Speaking in Ibadan during Sword of the Spirit Ministries Holy Ghost Convention 2022, Wale-Oke cautioned the church to be careful and avoid every temptation that may lead them to cross into the domain of hate and bitterness.

The future of the Church in Nigeria is glorious. Listen to this. Boko Haram is no problem. Banditry is no problem. Kidnapping is no problem. They are happening, they are real, but the Church has to be careful. Let’s not enter into their territory.

“Lets not reply with hate and bitterness because that is not our domain. We are in the domain of love, they are in the domain of hate. If we cross over from our domain to their domain, we will lose. That is not our native territory, we are not fitted for it.

“If we cross into the domain of hate and bitterness, we are like fish out of water. Stay in the domain of love and we unleash the ability of the King of glory. What is Boko Haram? Recently, I was praying about this. The rate at which Muslims were getting born again in the 70s and 80s was serious, but since people began to respond in hate, something is happening to that. We must go back to our domain.

Wale-Oke who is the president and founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, said that the encounter of all the Apostolic Fathers in the Pentecostal Churches with the Professor of Church Growth, Peter Wagner.

“I think about 12 years ago. There are witnesses here. An outstanding man of God, Professor Peter Wagner travelled down to Nigeria shortly before he died and called a meeting of Apostolic leadership in Nigeria.

“We held this meeting in Bishop Oyedepo’s office in Ota. All the Apostolic Fathers in the Pentecostal Church were there. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Dr Uma Ukpai, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, were there and Peter Wagner, professor of Church Growth said certain things. He said I am Peter Wagner, Professor of Church Growth. I have studied the move of God all across the world together with my team.

“He said there is no nation on earth where the move of God is being felt like it is in Nigeria. He said he studied it. Bishop Bakare, you were in that meeting. He said they studied everything but God woke him up in the night and said go and tell the apostolic leaders of the Church in Nigeria that they must not allow what happened to the revival in South Korea to happen to them.

“Korea used to have a revival fire glowing. All over the world, everybody wanted to go to Korea but now it has become a heap of ashes. If the apostolic leaders in Nigeria are not warned, what happened in Korea will happen again. Go warn them’. That was his last trip to Nigeria before he died.

“We were all in tears, everybody. Baba Adeboye everybody. We were just praying. Then the Lord said that the Church in Korea went through that disaster because there was a disconnect between the fathers who received the unction, the anointing, the mantle for revival and the next generation. They didnt carry the next generation along and then the revival died.

My prayer is that the revival that God has graciously given us in Nigeria shall never die. It will go from generation to generation and it will engulf the world.”

