By Gabriel Olawale

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has warned the church in Nigeria not to deviate from the mandate and task before it, saying losing focus might end in disaster.

PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, who gave the warning during Sword of the Spirit Ministries Holy Ghost Convention 2022 in Ibadan, Oyo State, cautioned the church to be careful and avoid every temptation that might lead it to cross into the domain of hate and bitterness.

He said: ‘’The future of the church in Nigeria is glorious. Listen to this. Boko Haram is no problem, banditry is no problem, kidnapping is no problem, they are happening, they are real, but the church has to be careful. Let’s not enter into their territory.

“Let’s not reply with hate and bitterness because that is not our domain. We are in the domain of love, they are in the domain of hate. If we cross over from our domain to their domain, we will lose. That is not our native territory, we are not fitted for it.

“If we cross into the domain of hate and bitterness, we are like fish out of water. Stay in the domain of love and we unleash the ability of the King of glory. What is Boko Haram?

‘’The rate at which Muslims were getting born again in the 70s and 80s was serious, but since people began to respond in hate, something is happening to that. We must go back to our domain.’’

Wale-Oke, who is the president and founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, said further: “I think about 12 years ago, there were witnesses here. An outstanding man of God, Professor Peter Wagner, travelled down to Nigeria shortly before he died and called a meeting of apostolic leadership in Nigeria.

“He said there is no nation on earth where the move of God is being felt like it is in Nigeria. He said they studied everything but God woke him up in the night and said go and tell the apostolic leaders of the church in Nigeria that they must not allow what happened to the revival in South Korea to happen to them.

“Korea used to have a revival fire glowing. All over the world, everybody wanted to go to Korea but now it has become a heap of ashes. If the apostolic leaders in Nigeria are not warned, what happened in Korea will happen again. Go warn them’. That was his last trip to Nigeria before he died.

‘’My prayer is that the revival that God has graciously given us in Nigeria shall never die. It will go from generation to generation and it will engulf the world.”

Bishop Wale-Oke also showered encomium on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his contribution to the global propagation of God’s gospel.

He described Adeboye as a typical example of outstanding greatness, saying: “If you are talking about anybody in the body of Christ who is outstandingly great, Adeboye is one.

‘’He took a classical struggling Pentecostal church with 32 parishes and now they are in 200 nations of the world.

‘’In Nigeria alone, there are over 38,000 parishes. If you are talking of greatness, that is it. But when he said there is a generation that will be greater than his, that is very prophetic because God takes his people from glory to glory.’’

