MD/CEO, City People Magazine, Dr. Seye Kehinde, presenting the Brand Influencer of the Year award to PR consultant and Convener Bodex Social Media Hangout, Bodex F. Hungbo, at the just-concluded City People Female Achiever Awards in Lagos.

Entrepreneur, multi-media expert and PR consultant, Bodex F. Hungbo, has won Brand Influencer of the Year award at City People’s third edition of Female Achievers’ Awards 2022.

The awards ceremony, which held on Sunday, September 25 in Lagos, had top female entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders across the country in attendance, in recognition of their outstanding performances and for being role models in their various fields.

Bodex, who is from Egun, Lagos State, a digital media practitioner, strategist, public relations consultant, brand expert, event expert, tier-A blogger/influencer and one of the top female cobblers in Nigeria, has, for the last 15 years, been at the forefront of using traditional/digital entrepreneurship to create value, engage youths and deliver communication objectives for partner organisations.

She has recorded feats while working across various sectors such as marketing, media, broadcasting, administration and management with prior stints at MTN, NAPIMS-NNPC, Global Oil & Gas, Silverbird Group, City People Magazine, Lagos Television (LTV) among others.

Recently, she has become a reputable brand influencer/blogger and social media strategist with enormous influence in Nigeria.

Bodex is one of the most sought-after media personnel and PR consultants for the execution of development, training, activation and promotion of various brands and individuals across the nation.

She attained the level of the Senior Professional Member status in the Institute of Information Management Africa.

Bodex is the Chairperson of Bodex Group International, comprising Bodex Media, Bodex Beauty House, Bodex Logistics, House of Bodex, Bodex Footwear, and she is the lead consultant at Volt Media Advisory.

She has successfully organised the most sought after media movement called Bodex Social Media Hangout, BSMH.

BSMH, an annual event, is a unique and credible media talk-shop designed to create consistent awareness and engagement on the need for social media good, while curating practical solutions through the engagement of professionals making positive impact across platforms and also, break the bridge between the media and stakeholders for coexistence.

She is the Founder of Bodex Exceptional Women Initiative Africa (BEWIAFRICA), a unique initiative that carters for women in men-dominated field, among others.

I’m humbled, Bodex enthuses

Reacting to the award of ‘Brand Influencer of the Year 2022’, Bodex said: “I am deeply honored and humbled to be an example to all and sundry as to what we can achieve as people.

“When I started all I ventured into, I never thought of getting awards though. This isn’t my first award, as representatives always picked awards on my behalf because I am a shy person.

“However, this touched me differently because it’s my first time climbing the stage, facing lots of amazing audiences to pick my award myself and make a speech.

“Whatever you are doing, do it well for your own peace of mind, be prayerful, be passionate and be human because, you never can tell who is watching.

“It will all make sense one day with the help of God in your businesses and we will all be ACHIEVERS.” She thanked Dr. Seye Kehinde, the MD of City People, for thoroughly going through her work and seeing it’s high time she is awarded for all she had done and still doing.

