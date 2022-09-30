Bobrisky

By Ada Osadebe

Ossai Success, Special aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on the Federal Government to tame what he described as the negative influence of crossdresser, Bobrisky lifestyle on the youth.

The aide to Governor Okowa dragged the crossdresser claiming he is a bad influence on many youths.

He expressed concern over how many youths are emulating Bobrisky because of the attractive lifestyle he displays online, which, according to him, is against tradition, country laws, and religion.

He wondered how people like him keep committing crime and walk around freely.

He said, “Bobrisky is a bad influence to our youths. The case of Bobrisky should be looked into by the Nigerian Government because he is affecting our generation negatively. He is a bad influence on our youths.”

“Today, some of our youths want to emulate him because they are seeing the kind of lifestyle he is displaying. It seems we have lost our core values as a people.”

He further said, “What he is doing is against our tradition, country’s laws, Christianity and Muslim. We want a reduction in crime yet some persons who are acting against the law are walking freely and influencing others negatively. The kind of lifestyle Bobrisky is living needs urgent attention from our government.”

