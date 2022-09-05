BNXN Buju wins Next Rated Artiste at 15th Headies Award

…Asks Sanwo-Olu to pay for shipment of Bentley to Lagos

Nigerian musician, BNXN aka Buju, has emerged the winner of ‘Next Rated Artiste’ at the 15th Headies Award.

BNXN would be going home with a 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV. He has appealed to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pay for the shipment of Bentley to Lagos.

Reacting to the award held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, BNXN appreciated the organizers of the award, and dedicated it to his late mother and other nominees such as Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay.

