In acknowledgement of his continuous contribution to societal development, Amb. Aforjama Emenike Joachim, a philanthropist and real estate mogul has been honored with an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the authorities of the Institut Superieur De Communication Et De Gestion University (ISGC), Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The philanthropist who over the weekend was decorated with the Doctorate Degree in Philanthropy and Humanitarian Studies was honoured alongside other distinguished personalities from other West African countries.

Dr. Amb. Aforjama Emenike Joachim has through the years made a great name for himself owing to his humanitarian and philanthropic activities in the country. He is a renowned businessman and real estate practitioner and the MD of Big C Real Estate and Properties LTD.

According to the institution, the annual recognition is to encourage excellence and also to acknowledge the contributions of respected and distinguished men and women in the society adding that in the case of Dr. Aforjama, he has over the years made tremendous impact on people through his humanitarian and philanthropic activities.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent Nigerians, including academics, top business executives and other dignitaries.

Speaking after receiving the award, the business mogul, who is also known as Ezeomeogo (Pump Agulu), expressed gratitude to the University for recognizing his little contributions in the society and attributed his success to God.

”It is interesting that you have assessed my contributions to humanity, and found it worthy of this award and recognition.

”It is indeed interesting that I am honored in an area where I got into by divine providence, and so I hereby pledge that this will spur me on to continue giving back to the society” Dr. Aforjama said.

