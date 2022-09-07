Gov. Ortom and his hosts

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Government and the State of Virginia in the United States of America have reached an understanding to have Benue youths and women benefit from training in agribusiness in that state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a statement Wednesday in Makurdi, disclosed that the understanding was reached following a proposal by Governor Samuel Ortom that Virginia State, said to share a lot in common with Benue should invest in the Nigerian state for mutual benefits.

According to him, the understanding followed an interactive session between the Benue state government led by Governor Ortom at the investment forum organized by the International Commission on Nigeria which took place at the Sofitel Lafayette in Washington DC, while the State of Virginia team was led by its Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Joseph Guthrie.

Quoting the Principal Special Assistant, PSA, to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Rev. Peters Ichull, while both states agreed to commence immediate action, the discussion had focused on promoting agriculture, training and trade between them.

He stated that “Governor Ortom emphasized that since the state of Virginia was also the food basket of America, the two states should explore the similarities to boost agribusiness; noting that Benue stood to benefit from the advanced technology and skills of Virginia.”

The Virginia’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Guthrie was reported to have agreed that the collaboration between Benue and his State was feasible because of their shared interests.

He emphasized that, helping the youth and women to cultivate interest in agriculture as a business would address both poverty and food security that had become a global

concern.

The Commissioner said youth and women involvement in agriculture through training, extension and research would shift global attention to Africa as the continent was the most resourceful in the world.

According to Dr Guthrie, “with enhanced agriculture in Benue, the state can produce what Virginia and even other parts of the world can buy.”

He was also reported to have proposed three approaches to address Benue’s search for expansive agriculture which included education, extension, and research, disclosing that Abraham Lincoln who was also from the state of Virginia introduced the three-pronged approach that had given the state its lead in agriculture.

